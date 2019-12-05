PM hosts Christmas treat for senior citizens

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Prime Minister Andrew Holness earlier today hosted his annual Christmas treat for senior citizens on the lawns of Jamaica House. Holness shared the festivities on Twitter. According to Holness, some 500 senior citizens from various nursing homes were able to share in the Xmas festivities.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT