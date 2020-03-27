PM issues warning to passengers who do not observe self-quarantine rules
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Passengers who arrived in the island between March 18 and 23 and have not been observing the self-quarantine rules laid down by the Government, will be tracked and taken into public quarantine facilities, and charged if necessary.
Prime Minister Andrew Holness issued this warning minutes ago at a press conference on the coronavirus/COVID-19 at Jamaica House.
He said the Ministry of Health and the police have been instructed to comb the flight manifest for passenger aircraft which arrived in the island during the six-day period, to gather information on passengers, and visit their addresses.
The Prime Minister has also urged citizens to report those passengers who arrived in the island from March 18 to 23, and have not been observing the self-quarantine order.
ALPHEA SAUNDERS
