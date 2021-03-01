PM lauds NWC's efforts to improve water supply in Corporate Area
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is pleased with the National Water Commission's efforts to install a transmission main along Spanish Town Road in Kingston that will bring improved water supply to people in and around the area.
Holness, after getting a first-hand view of the work being done on Friday, said that many people in the Corporate Area will benefit from the massive project.
“I have a particular interest because just over that side, to the East of where we are standing, I have a constituency. Of course, my constituency is the entire Jamaica,” he said. “They have suffered for many years. Low water pressure, no water, and during Christmas two years ago, they had absolutely no water whatsoever. As the prime minister, I was very distressed about it.”
In welcoming the initiative, Holness said, “I am very happy today to see this investment. What it will do is improve the quantity and reliability of our water supply.”
The commission said the Spanish Town Transmission Main project started in November 2020 and is being undertaken to the tune of $3.5 billion. It said it will see the installation of transmission and distribution mains along Spanish Town Road between Ferry and South Camp Road. As part of the project, aged infrastructure, which lead to frequent breaks and leaks, will be replaced, the company noted.
According to the NWC, when the project ends in December 2021, there will be improved service to the downtown Kingston business district and several communities along the route that experience low pressure or no water conditions.
Vice President of Engineering and Capital Projects at the NWC, Garth Jackson, further explained that as part of the second phase of the project, the commission will be installing more advanced water meters for its customers.
“We will also have another programme in which we will install meters so that everybody can be assured of what their supply is and what their consumption is and what they are required to reimburse NWC for the service,” he said.
He emphasised that, “We expect that households will then get themselves regularised and become regular customers of the National Water Commission.”
The company said it is now on a massive disconnection drive, as it is seeking to stamp out delinquency and improve its financial viability.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy