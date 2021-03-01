PM lauds NWC's efforts to improve water supply in Corporate Area

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is pleased with the National Water Commission's efforts to install a transmission main along Spanish Town Road in Kingston that will bring improved water supply to people in and around the area.

Holness, after getting a first-hand view of the work being done on Friday, said that many people in the Corporate Area will benefit from the massive project.

“I have a particular interest because just over that side, to the East of where we are standing, I have a constituency. Of course, my constituency is the entire Jamaica,” he said. “They have suffered for many years. Low water pressure, no water, and during Christmas two years ago, they had absolutely no water whatsoever. As the prime minister, I was very distressed about it.”

In welcoming the initiative, Holness said, “I am very happy today to see this investment. What it will do is improve the quantity and reliability of our water supply.”

The commission said the Spanish Town Transmission Main project started in November 2020 and is being undertaken to the tune of $3.5 billion. It said it will see the installation of transmission and distribution mains along Spanish Town Road between Ferry and South Camp Road. As part of the project, aged infrastructure, which lead to frequent breaks and leaks, will be replaced, the company noted.

According to the NWC, when the project ends in December 2021, there will be improved service to the downtown Kingston business district and several communities along the route that experience low pressure or no water conditions.

Vice President of Engineering and Capital Projects at the NWC, Garth Jackson, further explained that as part of the second phase of the project, the commission will be installing more advanced water meters for its customers.

“We will also have another programme in which we will install meters so that everybody can be assured of what their supply is and what their consumption is and what they are required to reimburse NWC for the service,” he said.

He emphasised that, “We expect that households will then get themselves regularised and become regular customers of the National Water Commission.”

The company said it is now on a massive disconnection drive, as it is seeking to stamp out delinquency and improve its financial viability.