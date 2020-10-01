PM launches REDI II to boost agriculture, tourism sectors

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, on Wednesday officially launched the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Rural Economic Development Initiative, Phase II (REDI II) Project.

The programme, which aims to improve both the agricultural and tourism sectors, has, as its overall objective, enhancing access to markets and strengthening climate-resilient approaches for targeted beneficiaries.

Building on the experience and results of the first phase of the project, this new component of REDI will focus on strengthening value chains and developing tourism clusters.

The emphasis is on enhancing linkages among producers, service providers and buyers to improve economies for small agricultural and tourism enterprises, while enhancing market access for these businesses.

This second phase of the REDI project is being financed through a loan of US$40 million from the World Bank.

In his remarks at the virtual launch of the programme, Holness said both the agriculture and tourism sectors combined account for some 18 per cent of Jamaica's gross domestic product (GDP).

He noted that in its initial phase, the REDI programme created 1,300 jobs and contributed to growth of 17 per cent in the agricultural sector in 2016, resulting in a reduction of US$6 million in the country's food bill.

It also financed the development of the national community tourism policy and strategy.

To request funding, persons must complete the REDI II application form online or in hard copy and submit it to JSIF.

The forms are available at the JSIF office at 11 Oxford Road, Kingston 5 (entrance on Norwood Avenue); the JSIF website at www.jsif.org; Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) parish offices; Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) regional offices; and the Social Development Commission (SDC) parish offices.