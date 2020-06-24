PM makes portfolio changes
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has made further changes to the ministerial arrangements in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.
Minister without Portfolio Daryl Vaz will assume responsibility for the water and housing portfolios and subject matters having to do with certain special economic development projects. Vaz will be tasked with ensuring that water and housing projects are accelerated and that special economic projections such as the special economic zones become a reality in short order. This is a necessary part of the Government's recovery strategy from the COVID-19 economic fallout.
Newly appointed Minister without Portfolio Leslie Campbell has been assigned to the land, environment and climate change portfolio. Holness has said that the entire focus of the government must be on ensuring that Jamaica recovers stronger from the pandemic as we secure lives and livelihoods.
