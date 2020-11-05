PM monitoring situation of children being out of school

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he has been closely tracking the situation of children being out of school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that the absence of in-person learning has had a terrible impact on our learning as a nation.

“Our children have truly been deprived and are, indeed, I would say, way behind in their curriculum. Some schools are doing fine, but generally, it would be the case that we now have a deficit for which we have to catch up.

“It is a difficult time; there is no question that we have to maintain the protocols and still be very cautious about reopening schools, but I am clear in my mind that we will have to reopen our schools. We just have to figure out how to do it to protect the health and safety of our children,” he said.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony for the distribution of 45 devices under the Tablets in Schools programme at Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School in St Andrew yesterday.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), began the issuing of 40,000 tablets to students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) in October. They are targeted at pupils in grades four to six and are expected to support learning in a virtual environment.