PM names new slate of Cabinet ministers
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has named a new slate of Cabinet ministers.
Holness announced this evening that the following ministers and the attorney general will be appointed.
The Cabinet ministers (other than those already sworn in), and the attorney general, will take the oath of allegiance and the oath of office during a ceremony at King's House on Sunday at 4:00 pm. The swearing in ceremony for ministers of state will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm at the same venue.
CABINET MINISTERS
1. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation
2. Dr Horace Anthony Chang – Deputy Prime Minister and National Security
3. Dr Nigel Clarke – Finance and the Public Service
4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness
6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development
7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport
8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism
9. Robert Montague - Transport and Mining
10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information
11. Delroy Chuck – Justice
12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science and Technology
13. Karl Samuda - Labour and Social Security
14. Floyd Green – Agriculture and Fisheries
15. Audley Shaw – Industry, Investment and Commerce
16. Pearnel Charles Jr – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change
17. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security
18. Everald Warmington – Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation
19. Aubyn Hill – Senator and Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation
STATE MINISTERS
1. Marsha Smith – Finance and Public Service
2. Leslie Campbell – Senator and State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade
3. Juliet Cuthbert Flynn – Health and Wellness
4. Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development
5. Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport
6. JC Hutchinson – Transport and Mining
7. Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information
8. Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security
9. Dr Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Marlene Malahoo Forte
“The appointments reflect the skill sets and experience needed to guide the country on an already established path of recovery and to deliver on the commitments made to the people of Jamaica during the 2020 general election campaign,” a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.
“The council of ministers selected also gives the opportunity for youth and new thinking to emerge and have an impact on public policy. Notably, there have been some strategic changes to portfolio areas for greater alignment with key priorities.”
