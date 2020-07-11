PM opens Gayle Police Station and multi-purpose centre
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Friday formally opened the Gayle Police Station and multi- purpose centre in St Mary.
The rehabilitation and expansion of the multi-purpose centre, which was undertaken at a cost of $85 million, was undertaken under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP).
The CSJP is a multifaceted crime and violence prevention initiative of the Ministry of National Security which focuses on building community safety and security. The programme provides crime and violence prevention services to 50 vulnerable and volatile communities in eight parishes.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Prime Minister Holness said the initial phase of the project covered the renovation of the ground floor of the centre to house a police post, a renovated court house, conference and office areas, and a computer lab.
“This will be complemented in the second phase of the project to include an open auditorium upstairs the current building that will be used for conferences, graduations, cultural and other community activities,” Holness stated.
He noted that in collaboration with the Heart /NSTA Trust, various skills training programmes will be offered at the facility including: commercial food preparation, data operations and training for the business process outsourcing sector.
Holness further informed that renovation works commenced in January 2019 and included the purchase of furniture and equipment.
The Government of Jamaica funded the project partially, along with loans from the Inter-American Development Bank and support from Canadian partners.
—JIS
