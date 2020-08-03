PM praises churches for maintaining protocols

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has commended churches for maintaining the protocol to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Speaking at the Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service at Portmore Church of God in Edgewater, St Catherine, yesterday, Holness said churches have done “exceptionally well” in maintaining the protocol.

The prime minister said that the church is a representation of freedom and independence.

“Being free does not mean that you are without responsibility, so the church has shown that they have used freedom and independence responsibly, and that is what every Jamaican citizen should model in this time as we celebrate our own freedom and independence,” he said.

The prime minister, who wore a mask while addressing the congregation, reminded the worshippers and citizens in general to practise social distancing and mask wearing.

“Wash your hands regularly, especially if you are touching surfaces that you are not certain about. And, if you don’t have to go out, stay home. These measures have worked and they have served us very well,” he told the congregation.

Under the protocol for churches, congregants are required to maintain the social distancing rule of six feet apart, to wear masks, and to have their hands sanitised and their temperatures checked upon entry.

At yesterday's service, the prime minister read Joshua 1:4-9, while Member of Parliament for St Catherine South Eastern, Colin Fagan, who represented the Leader of the Opposition, Dr Peter Phillips read second Corinthians 2:1-10.

The service, organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission under the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, had the theme ‘Resilient and Strong…Let’s Celebrate Jamaica 58’.