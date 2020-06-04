PM receives social media backlash for August Town video
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is receiving backlash on social media, following a recently uploaded video to his Twitter page capturing his visit with the son of Susan Bogle, the 44-year-old disabled woman who was killed in the August Town community during a military/police operation.
The video, which utilises a drone to capture overhead shots of the community, shows the living conditions of Bogle's son while featuring background music.
Along with the video, in a Tweet Holness said: “Today, I visited the home in August Town where Omari Stephens tragically lost his mother, Susan Bogle. I spoke with Omari over the phone recently and committed to ensuring that justice was served.
“Omari is an outstanding young man who has shown great strength in the face of adversity. He continues to lovingly care for his relatives as he works towards his personal and professional ambitions,” he continued.
But the prime minister's post was called out as insensitive by many users.
“Audio behind this video is not fitting for the situation at hand, the angles shot don't portray Orlando as the focus of the video and the PM's statement lacks emotive language. Clap unuhself!” one user Tweeted.
“Poor taste, you did a whole video production on these people which is beautifully done. Only wished [you] had the same skills and talent in running the country,” another replied.
Meanwhile, some users called for a more effective use of the prime minister's drone in crime fighting.
“Is it possible to loan the security forces that drone so they can at least see where these gunmen running to or from? I mean I'd love if something positive could come from this. Why not build a police post/centre in the community. Name the building after her. Peace restored,” one user said.
Others called out the prime minister on his public relations stunt, Tweeting, “Grand standing. Posturing. PR stunts.”
“This isn't sitting right with me at all, felt more like a Hallmark trailer than a vow of investigation,” another Tweeted.
