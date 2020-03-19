PM rejects criticism of COVID-19 response
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has rejected criticisms by Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips of the Government's initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis.
Making his budget presentation in the House of Representatives today, Holness said he was open to advice on how to improve the national response, but that the accusation of being late to react could not be justly levelled at his Government, given the actions it has taken so far, including long-term programmes to improve the overall health sector.
He said the Government stands ready to allocate more funds to its contingency effort should it be required.
“We have been making the financial and capital investment in the health system. There is always a standing plan to deal with natural disasters and epidemics, so it was very easy for the Ministry of Health to (use) existing plans," the prime minister stated.
"All I've been doing is using the institutions that are in place and use them effectively," he stressed.
Alphea Saunders
