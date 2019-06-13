PM says Jamaica aligned to development process
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stressed the critical importance of strategic development planning, noting that Jamaica has always been aligned through the development goal process and established its own national development framework, Vision 2030.
Holness, who was speaking yesterday during a meeting with the Director General of the United Nations office in Geneva, Michael Møller, said the national goals are also aligned with and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
Moller welcomed the prime minister's appointment to co-chair along with France and Qatar UN Climate initiative to raise funds for climate financing by 2020.
Holness noted that his role is not only about mobilising the global resources but also mobilising global attention to the issue of climate change.
The prime minister also met with the Director General of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevêdo
The discussions focused on trade of the future, which includes the digital economy.
The prime minister noted that many countries will now have to grapple with the issue of a borderless economy and trade, and they must find creative ways to ensure that digital platforms are regulated but also safe, and secure.
Holness wrapped up his visit with an engagement with the Diaspora and diplomatic communities in Switzerland.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy