PM says Jamaica aligned to development process

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stressed the critical importance of strategic development planning, noting that Jamaica has always been aligned through the development goal process and established its own national development framework, Vision 2030.

Holness, who was speaking yesterday during a meeting with the Director General of the United Nations office in Geneva, Michael Møller, said the national goals are also aligned with and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Moller welcomed the prime minister's appointment to co-chair along with France and Qatar UN Climate initiative to raise funds for climate financing by 2020.

Holness noted that his role is not only about mobilising the global resources but also mobilising global attention to the issue of climate change.

The prime minister also met with the Director General of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevêdo

The discussions focused on trade of the future, which includes the digital economy.

The prime minister noted that many countries will now have to grapple with the issue of a borderless economy and trade, and they must find creative ways to ensure that digital platforms are regulated but also safe, and secure.

Holness wrapped up his visit with an engagement with the Diaspora and diplomatic communities in Switzerland.