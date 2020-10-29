PM says fatigue is no excuse to disobey the law

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says while he understands that some people are suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, that is no excuse to disobey the law.

“We are seeing it being displayed in all kinds of ways. We are seeing it being displayed in a resistance to law enforcement when they are enforcing the measures. Let me just say here that that is no excuse for disobeying the law, for disrespecting our law enforcement officers, and there will be no let-up by the security forces because someone may claim that they are just fatigued and tired of the situation,” the prime minister said.

He was speaking during yesterday's digital press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister in St Andrew.

“There is no excuse and, in fact, what we have said to the security forces is that they must maintain the Orders under the Disaster Risk Management Act and increase their enforcement,” Holness said.

He noted that there are other ways of dealing with the stress of coping with these restrictions and managing the pandemic.

“We will never countenance as a Government any action that results in the breaking of the law and threatening the lives of our law-enforcement officers and first responders,” the prime minister emphasised.

Holness said the Government recognises the psychological impact that some persons may be facing since the restrictive measures were implemented.

To this end, he said the Ministry of Health and Wellness is putting in place a strategy to deal with the mental health dimension of the COVID-19 pandemic.