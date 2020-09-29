PM seeking to pass NIDS Bill into law before year end
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says his administration anticipates that the National Identification System (NIDS) will become law by December.
“We would like before the end of the year, this year, that we should be seeking to pass the bill into law,” Holness said.
He was speaking during today's sitting of the House of Representatives.
The prime minister noted that in April this year, a significant landmark was achieved when Cabinet approved the new voluntary National Identification and Registration Policy. He noted substantial changes in the new policy, including voluntary enrolment under NIDS and the use of minimum biometrics which are fingerprints, a facial image and manual signature only.
Holness said the new National Identification and Registration Bill is completed, and the NIDS Policy Committee, along with the Legislation Committee (a Sub-Committee of Cabinet), will review the Bill.
He made the point that the Government is fully cognizant of and sensitive to the legitimate concerns that people have regarding data protection and privacy, and said the administration is committed to putting in place the legislative, technological, and independent oversight mechanisms to ensure that individual rights are respected and protected.
“This Government intends to embrace a collaborative approach through the traditional process of getting the legislation passed,” the prime minister said.
He said the Government will also provide an online forum on NIDSFACTS.COM for all Jamaicans to comment on the Bill.
“Once the Bill is tabled in Parliament, a Joint Select Committee will be put in place to navigate the deliberations to arrive at a satisfactory National Identification and Registration Bill. Stakeholders from the public and private sectors, including civil society groups, will be able to comment and provide insights during the Joint Select Committee deliberations,” Holness said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy