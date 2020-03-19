PM speaks in Budget Debate today

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to address a number of major national issues when he speaks in the Budget Debate at Gordon House today.

Holness, in addition to being prime minister, also heads the super Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister.

In addition to addressing his government's performance over the past year and before, the prime minister is also expected to speak on the dreaded crime issue and the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those raised by the leader of the Opposition on Tuesday.

The 2020-21 Budget Debate began on March 10 and will conclude next Tuesday with the closing presentation by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.