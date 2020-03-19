PM speaks in Budget Debate today
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expected to address a number of major national issues when he speaks in the Budget Debate at Gordon House today.
Holness, in addition to being prime minister, also heads the super Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister.
In addition to addressing his government's performance over the past year and before, the prime minister is also expected to speak on the dreaded crime issue and the response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those raised by the leader of the Opposition on Tuesday.
The 2020-21 Budget Debate began on March 10 and will conclude next Tuesday with the closing presentation by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy