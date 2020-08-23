PM suspending campaigning
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton says Prime Minister Andrew Holness will be suspending his own political campaigning as of today, because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Dr Tufton said this was to reduce the potential for the further spread of the virus.
"He has indicated that based on what is happening with the COVID numbers and also the risks associated with campaigning, that... he is suspending his own campaign activities. And he will be asking the country generally, and his own political organisation, to abide by that approach," Dr Tufton said.
"What that would mean is that persons would be engaged in the administrative component of preparing for an election day activity, but the typical approach to campaigning, to meetings and motorcades and so on, he will not be engaged in those activities, and hopefully that will send a strong message to the rest of the country... that this is the responsible thing to do in order to mitigate against the possible risk weeks or months down the line."
The prime minister has come in for criticism, especially last night, when his drive-through motorcade in Mandeville attracted hundreds of people not masked, and not practising social distancing.
On Friday Holness announced that political motorcades were prohibited in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19.
To enable political parties and their candidates for the September 3 General Election to continue campaign activities in communities, the prime minister noted that community drive-throughs would be permitted.
Read:
Political motorcades prohibited
Massive crowd in Mandeville for JLP drive through
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy