PM to decide soon on reopening bars
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness could make a decision on the reopening of bars soon, even as he announced that those establishments are to remain closed until May 31.
Addressing a digital press conference at Jamaica House a short while ago, the prime minister noted the importance of bars, and other places of amusement to the economy.
He said Cabinet spent considerable time today deliberating “the issue of bars”.
“The Cabinet spent a great deal of time discussing the issue of bars. Bars in Jamaica, aside from the entertainment and the social gathering that happens there, is a significant economic activity,” the prime minister said, adding that “our estimate shows there are in excess of 10,000 bars in Jamaica.”
“We are studying the impact on the people whose livelihood depends on the bars and we are very sympathetic to that situation, and in a few days we should say to the public exactly what measures we can take, and of course any measure that we take, must conform with the public science and the risk management of the opening up of bars, or any other businesses, so we are considering it very carefully, and within a few days, when I am before you like this, we should have some policy in place.”
Bars were ordered closed by the Government as of March 18, as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Mark Cummings
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy