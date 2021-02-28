PM to open Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Starting next week, the public will be allowed limited access to the much anticipated Harmony Beach Park which was constructed on the grounds of what was known as Closed Harbour Beach Park in the resort city of Montego Bay.

M&M Construction Ltd, which undertook the development of the $1.3-billion project, handed over the facility to the state-run Urban Development Corporation (UDC) last week Friday, four days ahead of the official opening ceremony by Prime Minister Andrew Holness this Tuesday. The opening ceremony will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, due to a sharp increase in cases of the virus across the island, the public will be forbidden from utilising the beach during the first month of operation.

“We anticipate that this facility which is open to the public and is indeed free access for the public will be ready for persons to start viewing and to visit in limited numbers come next week (this week),” stated Lisa Golding, deputy general manager of the UDC during a media tour last week Friday.

The project forms part of the UDC's Montego Bay Redevelopment Programme, which saw the conversion of the 16-acre property, formerly called 'Dump Up Beach', transformed into the city's largest free, public access beach park that will provide much-needed green space for recreational activities.

Golding said the name, Harmony Beach Park was chosen from a “Name the park competition” which speaks to the type of facility and the benefits to the people of the second city.

“And, it really speaks to what we anticipate this will do for Montego Bay which is a meeting point, a fabulous green space, a fabulous entertainment space, a fabulous event space and a mix of both the social activity, the beach and commercial activity with supporting shops that have been put in place for the operations of this park,” said Golding.

Golding, who stressed that vending will not be allowed on the property also disclosed that the corporation has contracted landscaping and janitorial services.

The park boasts several sustainable elements, including renewable energy by way of solar lighting; maintenance of the underwater sills to protect the beach and serve as a habitat for coral and fish; LED lights in parking spaces, walkways, and a promenade, sensitive to the concerns of birds and turtles.

It also feature a jogging trail, an amphitheatre, partial open bathrooms that provides privacy and security, locker chest, multipurpose courts, a children's play area as well as food kiosks.

Golding told OBSERVER ONLINE that 24-hour security will also be a key feature of the park. She stressed that apart from electronic security systems, foot patrols will also be in place. Already discussions have been had with private security stakeholders in the industry, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica Defence Force and the St James Municipal Corporation.

Anthony Lewis

PM to open Harmony Beach Park in Montego Bay

Anthony Lewis