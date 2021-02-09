PM to speak on COVID-19 spike today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is to speak to the most recent issues arising from a sudden spike in positive COVID-19 cases.

The prime minister will deal with issues arising from new protocols being added to the Disaster Risk Management Act, which is the main legal authority for the current efforts to restrict the spread and negative effects of the pandemic, including the proposals to resume sport activities and, possibly, reopen the entertainment industry.

However, since Friday, when the sport proposals were made public by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, attention has been drawn to the sudden spike in the number of positive tests results, albeit primarily due to the increase in the number of persons being tested daily to 2,000.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, acknowledged this morning that the 400 positives which were detected from Monday's results, had pushed the positivity rate up to 20 per cent.

“This is the highest rate we have seen in any single period of testing…which would create another sort of record for a 24-hour cycle,” Tufton admitted.

“Twenty per cent is significant,” he said, noting that there has been a wide-scale spread across some parishes ((including Clarendon, Manchester, St Ann, St Elizabeth and St James), some of which have been under serious review and, as a consequence it represents major concerns, certainly for the government,” the health minister said.

He added that enforcement will have to be a key issue, going forward, if moral suasion does not work. He said that the Prime Minister will deal with those aspects of the matter, when he speaks in Parliament later today on the new protocols.

Balford Henry