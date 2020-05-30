PM urged to address killing of disabled woman in August Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several members of the public are calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his Government to address and Wednesday's killing of a disabled woman, allegedly by a soldier in August Town, St Andrew.

Reports are that the woman was shot dead by members of a joint military/police patrol in the Bryce Hill community of August Town.

She has since been identified as 44-year-old Susan Bogle.

The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), along with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), are now investigating the incident.

However, citizens took to social media today to call for action once more, tagging the prime minister in several posts.

“IT'S BEEN THREE DAYS!!! why haven't we heard anything? she was SHOT in her HOME by members of the JDF #SusanBogle didn't deserve that JUSTICE FOR SUSAN BOGLE SAY HER NAME @INDECOM_JAMAICA @AndrewHolnessJM,” one person tweeted.

Another asked, “What is happening currently about the #SusanBogle situation? Mi need fi know. JDF accept responsibility??? Keep in mind they are owned by the queen of england and report to the governor general. They are not here for us.”

“There's a catalogue of things that don't sit right with me, but the fact that nothing is being said about #SusanBogle supersedes them all,” one Twitter user added.

Some people encouraged the public to “apply pressure” to the Government for justice.

“All of us need to use our privilege to apply pressure on the gov't for #SusanBogle. If we don't we're no different from the white people turning a blind eye to America's injustice.”

In reply to a recent tweet by the prime minister, one user said, “If you don't address what happened to #SusanBogle, August Town ago tun ova.”