PM urges parents not to send sick children to face-to-face classes

KINGSTON, Jamaica - With face-to-face classes scheduled to resume on a pilot basis at 17 schools next week, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is imploring parents to keep sick children at home.

“If someone else's child is ill, the likelihood is that your child could get ill. So if you are ill yourself as a parent, if your child is ill, then you have to ensure that based upon the Disaster Risk Management Act and the orders in that Act, that you don't send an ill child to school,” the prime minister said.

“I use the term 'ill' because if it is any flu-like symptoms, you should err on the side of caution and not send that child to school. Get medical attention before you venture out because we know that there are some parents who will just carry the child to the school gate, leave the child and take off,” he pointed out.

The prime minister was addressing a ceremony for the handover of devices under the Tablets in Schools programme at Drews Avenue Primary and Infant School in St Andrew today.

He reminded parents that they play an integral part in ensuring that students and teachers at the schools their children attend remain healthy, and urged the education minister to engage the parents during the pilot exercise to ensure that they are cognisant of their roles.

“I am sure that when you go into the pilot, you will be putting in measures to ensure that the parents are properly informed and that they are a part of the pilot exercise,” he said.

The 17 schools across nine parishes, with approximately 6,000 students, will offer in-person classes from November 9 to 20, under the two-week pilot programme.