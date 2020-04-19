PNP's Natalie Neita calls for full mobilisation of disaster committees, social agencies

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson of Local Government Natalie Neita is calling on the Minister of Local Government to strategically coordinate and mobilize a COVID-19 sensitization plan to include the Parish Disaster Management Committees, the Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Poor Relief Services for the over 785 communities throughout the island with emphasis on rural Jamaica.

Neita's says she is making the call after the general confusion and panic created recently by the lockdown of the parish of St Catherine without adequate preparation within the communities.

“The local Government authorities are critical towards any successful implementation of COVID-19 strategies for controlling the community spread of the virus. For any plan to work, we must first place the correct information in people's hands regarding social distancing and access to testing. Normally, you would see community officers delivering this kind of information within deep rural areas, especially to vulnerable families who do not have the facilities for social distancing. Furthermore, if the GOJ is calling for people to wear masks and develop more sanitization habits they must empower these officers to deploy resources in the areas,” Neita stressed.

“The local Government agencies of the SDC and the Poor Relief are perfectly positioned to act in these situations. They have the personnel and national distribution networks within parish communities to help with the delivery of resources to residents and our most vulnerable,” she continued.

The opposition spokesperson noted the Ministers Fraternal, the Justices of the Peace Association, and Community Development Committees should be consulted in times like these.

“All of us want to win this battle against COVID-19, so we can return to normal, but it is difficult to convince people when they are anxious and hungry to stay at home when they need to find food for their families. Therefore, the minister of Local Government must ensure that every Parish Disaster Committee is meeting, equipped and activated to rigorously play an integral role with the Office of the Prime Minister to assist with getting resources to our people.

“The shelter sites across constituencies which are utilized during hurricanes can be used as food drop off points within communities to help to keep people in their communities in an effort to reduce movement and crowds in the townships and along the main thoroughfares,” Neita added.