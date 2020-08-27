PNP's quality living package an 'efficient and equitable response' — Crawford

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Campaign spokesman for the People's National Party (PNP), Damion Crawford, says his party's quality living package is an efficient and equitable response to COVID-19.

He was speaking during the party's digital press conference centred on “Building Your Wealthy Jamaica”.

“We feel that it is justifiable to approach the access to energy and the access to water for a multiplicity of Jamaicans that are going to be impacted negatively; water in particular because of the hygiene response to COVID and the necessary sanitation that needs to be done,” Crawford said.

The PNP yesterday announced its “Wealthy Plan” on its online platform — wealthy.votepnp2020.com.

He said the PNP is committing, to at least 360,000 households, a utility grant of $4,000 - $1,000 for water and $3,000 for electricity.

PNP unveils 'Wealthy Plan'