PNP, PSOJ pay tribute to Dr DK Duncan

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) and the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) have expressed sadness at the death of former Cabinet minister Dr DK Duncan.

Dr Duncan, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, died earlier today. He was 80 years old.

PNP President Dr Peter Phillips said the entire party is in shock and saddened by Dr Duncan's passing.

“I came to know DK as part of that generation of young people, who towards the end of the 1960s became very active politically as they chose to chart a new course in post-Independence Jamaica which was a course for social justice for the ordinary people of this country,” Dr Phillips said.

“His mission took him to Southern St Ann where he fought hand in hand with the farmers who were in a battle with the bauxite mining companies at the time.

“Like many of us, he too was drawn into the black actualisation and empowerment movement led by Walter Rodney,” Dr Phillips added.

Dr Phillips said Dr Duncan's passing represents “not only a great loss to the PNP, but to Jamaica's progressive movement”.

“He was a hardworking, talented political organiser, respected by friends and foes and he was a fearless fighter for his beliefs and a formidable political force wherever he represented,” he said.

And in a statement, the PSOJ said that Dr Duncan served the country with fervent passion and unwavering patriotism as a Cabinet minister, Member of Parliament, as well as through his various capacities in the PNP.

“He was a pointedly opinionated, deftly strategic, and visionary politician whose fearlessness in shaping a post-colonial Jamaica that would serve all classes will remain as a lesson in patriotism for generations,” the PSOJ said.

“His patriotism has been reflected in the work of his children, including current president of the PSOJ, Keith Duncan, who continues to serve his country with integrity and enthusiasm,” it continued.

Both the PSOJ and the PNP expressed condolences to Duncan's wife Beverly, his children, and other members of his family.

