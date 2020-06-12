PNPYO calls for credible crime-fighting strategy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) says the killing of two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force in Horizon Park, St Catherine this morning has brought back into focus the truth that crime remains a major issue in Jamaica.

While expressing distress at the brazen murder and injury of the officers, the PNPYO said that four years into the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) administration, there is still no crime plan.

Noting that this morning's incident occurred within a state of emergency (SOE), the group said that the declaration of SOEs has not been the answer.

“We urge the Government to, for once, put its hubris aside, join forces with the opposition and other groups, and come up with a credible strategy to deal with the monster of crime. The Government has done its way for four years with no positive results, and while murders decreased in some parishes, there were exponential increases in others. Now is the time to try a different and better approach at crime fighting,” the group said in a news release.

The PNPYO said among the strategies that need to be employed are more and better resources for police officers; boosting forensic capabilities (including use of DNA evidence); and meaningful social intervention programmes in crime prone areas and police saturation in communities.

The group further expressed its condolences to the families of the officers who were killed and extended hopes for a full and speedy recovery for Superintendent Leon Clunis and his colleague who were injured.