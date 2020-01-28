PNPYO leader scores 'Own Goal' over corruption figures

KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson raised eyebrows on social media recently when she released statistics from anti-corruption group, Transparency International, which showed that the recent perception of corruption in Jamaica is higher when the People's National Party (PNP) held the reigns of state power.

Tomlinson posted the statistics accompanied by a graph to her Twitter account. The graph shows that, between 2012 and 2015, when the former PNP administration was in office, Jamaica scored three consecutive scores of 38 then a score of 41 on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

But, that score improved to 43 and 44 in 2018 and 2019 when the Andrew Holness administration was returned to Jamaica House. The higher a country scores on the CPI, the least the perception of corruption.

The PNPYO President captioned her post - "Jamaica is seen as the 4th most corrupt country in the region. #Bahamas and #Barbados are seen as the 2 least corrupt. But this graph is worth a look as well."

One Twitter user told the PNPYO President, "You realise this looks bad on the PNP, right? Closer to 0 means more corrupt, while closer to 100 means more transparent."

Another Twitter user said to Tomlinson -- "you just gave the JLP the perfect talking point, the graph shows that corruption is much less under the JLP. You just scored an own goal."

Other Twitter users questioned Tomlinson's ability to read the graph and analyse numbers, and accused her of undermining the PNP's campaign strategy.