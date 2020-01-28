PNPYO leader scores 'Own Goal' over corruption figures
KINGSTON, Jamaica – People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Krystal Tomlinson raised eyebrows on social media recently when she released statistics from anti-corruption group, Transparency International, which showed that the recent perception of corruption in Jamaica is higher when the People's National Party (PNP) held the reigns of state power.
Tomlinson posted the statistics accompanied by a graph to her Twitter account. The graph shows that, between 2012 and 2015, when the former PNP administration was in office, Jamaica scored three consecutive scores of 38 then a score of 41 on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI).
But, that score improved to 43 and 44 in 2018 and 2019 when the Andrew Holness administration was returned to Jamaica House. The higher a country scores on the CPI, the least the perception of corruption.
The PNPYO President captioned her post - "Jamaica is seen as the 4th most corrupt country in the region. #Bahamas and #Barbados are seen as the 2 least corrupt. But this graph is worth a look as well."
One Twitter user told the PNPYO President, "You realise this looks bad on the PNP, right? Closer to 0 means more corrupt, while closer to 100 means more transparent."
Another Twitter user said to Tomlinson -- "you just gave the JLP the perfect talking point, the graph shows that corruption is much less under the JLP. You just scored an own goal."
Other Twitter users questioned Tomlinson's ability to read the graph and analyse numbers, and accused her of undermining the PNP's campaign strategy.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy