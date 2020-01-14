PNPYO to help victims of domestic abuse with legal services
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) has announced that it is leading the coordination of a project to provide legal services to assist victims of abuse.
These victims will access free legal support that will allow them to safely separate themselves and their children from their abusers.
“The recent incidents of murder of women have brought back into public consciousness the lack of security that women have in their relationships and in their own homes. It has not escaped us that the reports since the start of 2020 have young women, under the age of 35, as the victims of vicious and seemingly premeditated murders. Our youth, our women, remain at risk in Jamaica and need immediate support,” PNPYO president Krystal Tomlinson said in a release today.
Through partnership with the law office of attorney Kymberli Whittaker, who is also a former legal advisor to the PNPYO, Tomlinson said women will be able to set appointments for legal consultation to guide them through the process of leaving abusive homes.
Women are encouraged to text “legal support” to 876-583-0961. They may also call the number between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm for more information.
“This intervention from the PNPYO is meant to empower women with the information and legal support they need. It will include guidance on filing for a divorce, securing restraining and protection orders and seeking custody of their children,” Tomlinson said.
She said in instances where women need help to file charges, the legal team is also prepared to assist them in the process.
The PNPYO is also encouraging newly admitted lawyers to volunteer as part of the legal support team as a means of securing well needed experience in their field.
To volunteer, the PNPYO is inviting people to email the info.pnpyo@gmail.com.
“We need all the support we can get,” Tomlinson added.
