PNP Caretaker wants urgent repairs to Baxter's Mountain bridge in St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for South Eastern St Mary, Dr Shane Alexis, is calling on the government to make urgent repairs to the bridge linking the Baxter's Mountain community and Annotto Bay in the parish, saying that it has become “a threat to life and should now be condemned from use”.

According to Alexis, there is no alternative to using the bridge and it is traversed by children, working parents and the sick, as well as the elderly.

“On behalf of the frightened and terrified citizens who, now, pending the reopening of school, must send their children across this dangerous and life-threatening bridge, we ask for the Prime Minister and the Member of Parliament Dr Norman Dunn to act now to prevent any loss of life. There needs to be urgent interim action from the Government and its agencies to provide a safe temporary solution for the residents of the community,” Alexis said.

“Furthermore, the eventual project should have the full and open participation of the members of the community and all relevant interest groups in its implementation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PNP caretaker noted that he anticipates that the budget and the names of all contractors and participants in the project will be made public to ensure transparency and prevent the possibility of corruption.