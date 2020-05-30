PNP MPs demand meeting with Peter Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The parliamentary group of the Opposition are demanding a meeting with Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, before Monday of next week to discuss the future of the People's National Party.

In a letter dated May 28, 2020, the group of about 15 Members of Parliament, said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his illness.

The group said it has been awaiting an opportunity to meet with the leader to personally express solidarity and sympathy.

There are currently 29 Opposition Members of Parliament.

In response, in the form of a letter addressed to MP Peter Bunting, Phillips said he would ask the general secretary to make contact with the group and make necessary arrangements to convene a meeting at the earliest opportunity.