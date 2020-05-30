PNP MPs demand meeting with Peter Phillips
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The parliamentary group of the Opposition are demanding a meeting with Opposition Leader, Dr Peter Phillips, before Monday of next week to discuss the future of the People's National Party.
In a letter dated May 28, 2020, the group of about 15 Members of Parliament, said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his illness.
The group said it has been awaiting an opportunity to meet with the leader to personally express solidarity and sympathy.
There are currently 29 Opposition Members of Parliament.
In response, in the form of a letter addressed to MP Peter Bunting, Phillips said he would ask the general secretary to make contact with the group and make necessary arrangements to convene a meeting at the earliest opportunity.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy