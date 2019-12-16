PNP's Mikael Phillips urges care on the road during the holidays

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Shadow Minister of Transport and Works Mikael Phillips is urging all commuters to exercise care on the roads while enjoying the festive season.

In a statement released a short while ago, Phillips said that there are still concerns about the “chaotic” state of the major thoroughfare in the Kingston Metropolitan Transport Area.

He said special care should be taken by both pedestrians and motorists to avoid accidents during the busy period while the upgrading of the road network continues.

Phillips urged the motoring public to exercise patience in the major towns, as the number of road deaths so far this year has already surpassed the 2018 figures.

Road fatalities have surpassed the 400 mark for the first time in nearly two decades.

The opposition spokesperson noted that accidents involving motorbikes, especially in western Jamaica, feature heavily among crash fatalities.

“I wish every Jamaican all the best for Christmas and the New Year, but most of all, my prayer is that all will be alive and well, and we can do our best to ensure our own safety by looking out for the safety of others,” Phillips said.