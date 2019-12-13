PNP Patriots renews call for crime plan following member's murder
KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) young professionals affiliate, the Patriots says it is calling on the government to take “strong decisive action to quell the lawlessness that has taken root in the Jamaican society.”
The Patriots statement follows the murder of one the group's founding members, Kevin Brown on Wednesday night.
It is reported that 44- year-old Brown was travelling on Chesterfield Drive in Kingston when he was pulled from his motorcar and shot dead.
According to the Patriots, Brown's murder followed a voice note that was previously being circulated by a motorist who claimed to have escaped an attempted ambush on Chesterfield Drive, which runs from Marcus Gravey Drive to Spanish Town Road.
“We lost a friend and a promising young Jamaican. Kevin was instrumental in the formation of the Patriots,” president of the Patriots, Omar Newell said.
According to the Patriots' statement, Brown is the second member of the organisation to be murdered in the past three months.
Patriots member Sasha Fairclough, an attorney-at-law, was murdered while travelling in a motor car in Ocho Rios, St Ann on September 13.
“We are losing too many of our bright young minds to crime and violence,” Newell said.
The organisation said it has taken note that both Brown and Fairclough were killed in areas outside of states of emergency.
“These areas do not seem to be covered by the government's apparent policy for crime prevention. A comprehensive approach is needed that takes into consideration every Jamaican and every community in Jamaica,” Newell argued.
