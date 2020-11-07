PNP St Elizabeth delegates turn out to vote despite rain
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Rain didn't seem to be a deterrent as PNP delegates in St Elizabeth turned up in a steady stream to vote at the St Elizabeth Technical High School.
They are choosing between Lisa Hanna and Mark Golding for presidency of the PNP, replacing the outgoing Dr Peter Phillips.
Kerry Ann Miller of the PNP secretariat told journalists that at 11.30 am, 30 to 40 of the 164 registered delegates had already voted.
"We expect that by midday to 1:00pm we will have significantly more despite the weather", Miller said.
"Everything has been good so far", Miller said.
The internal poll is being conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica.
