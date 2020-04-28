PNP's Winston De La Haye resigns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for East Central St Catherine, Dr Winston De La Haye has resigned with immediate effect after receiving a threat on his life.

He made the announcement on Twitter earlier today.

“I've been participating on this platform as the PNP candidate for East Central Saint Catherine. After receiving a threat on my life, I have seen it fit to submit my resignation, with immediate effect,” he shared in a tweet.

Haye said he intends to continue contributing to Jamaica's development.

Moments after, the party acknowledged his resignation and thanked him for his service.

The PNP said it will act expeditiously to identify a standard bearer in the constituency.