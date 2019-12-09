PNP adds voice to HOPE programme issue

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesman on youth Dwayne Vaz is calling on the Government to immediately settle all outstanding payments to the scores of young Jamaicans who participated in the HOPE summer work programme which ended in July.

In a statement today, Vaz said the failure of the Government to ensure timely remuneration of the participants, many of whom had no other source of income, is callous and another clear signal of the general disregard for ordinary Jamaican citizens.

“There have been numerous reports and complaints by participants that they have still not been paid even though the programme ended over three months ago,” Vaz said.

The party noted that those affected could be well over 200 participants.

Vaz further noted that participants are frustrated with the lack of clear direction and information when they request answers.

“This breach of trust has cast a shadow over the programme, as persons are now reluctant to recommend it to others. The Government must act now to ensure that all participants are paid before the end of the year,” he said.

HOPE, the brainchild of Prime Minister Andrew Holness, is a training and apprenticeship programme expected to provide an avenue for the development of fully rounded individuals, through a system of National Service Corps, to become productive members of society.

The programme targets unattached youth between 18 and 24 years old who are not engaged in any meaningful way in the country.