PNP 'alarmed' over increase in poverty rate

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is raising the alarm that in 2017 the overall poverty rate in Jamaica has increased by 2.2 percentage points to 19.3 per cent, compared to 17.1 per cent recorded in 2016, according to the recent Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions.

The party, in a statement, said that this “shocking revelation” has come to light in Ministry Paper No 50 (headed Cabinet Agenda Issues) dated 10th June 2019, which was tabled in Parliament Tuesday, July30.

The PNP noted that the main increases in the poverty rate have occurred in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) and other towns.

According to the PNP, after recording declines for four consecutive years, in 2017 the KMA had the largest increase in poverty, with mean per capita consumption declining in real terms by a startling 30.0 per cent.

“It is clear that the additional indirect taxes of over $30 billion imposed by the JLP Government to pay for their “1.5” election gimmick has worsened poverty in Jamaica,” said Opposition Spokesman on Finance & Planning, Mark Golding. “The Opposition warned that this would happen. Low income wage-earners, unemployed, pensioners and micro business operators, who were already existing on the edge of survival, have been made to bear these additional taxes, while receiving no benefit from the election income tax break,” he added.

Golding argued that this poverty data show that “by skewing tax policy sharply towards greater indirect taxation, the JLP Government has perpetrated an act of economic injustice on the people. In a country marked by wide income and wealth inequality like Jamaica, and lacking an adequate social safety net for the poor and vulnerable, this outcome was entirely predictable.”

It is shameful that this Government's economic policy is producing greater poverty at a time when the country's economic fundamentals have been improving steadily since 2013.”