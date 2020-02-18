PNP apologises for homophobic statements

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) today apologised for homophobic statements made by several members of the party at the presentation of its candidate for East Central St Catherine on Sunday.

“The party wishes to affirm its commitment to non-discrimination based on class, colour, creed or sexual orientation,” the party said in a statement.

At the presentation ceremony, Dr Winston Dela Haye was announced as the party's pick to challenge the current Member of Parliament, the Jamaica Labour Party's Alando Terrelonge.

In reference to Terrelonge during their speeches, several members of the opposing party made statements that have been viewed by the public as homophobic.