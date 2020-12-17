PNP appoints Ambassador Assamba as legal advisor

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Ambassador Aloun Ndombet-Assamba has been appointed as the People's National Party's (PNP) legal advisor.

The PNP, in a statement, said the decision was taken at the most recent meeting of the PNP Executive on December 14.

“Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba is an outstanding Jamaican who has had a stellar career in Government, in the business sector and as a jurist,” the PNP said.

Ndombet-Assamba has served as Jamaica's High Commissioner to London, as a Cabinet Minister, Member of Parliament, and as a member of the Senate.

“Ambassador Ndombet-Assamba brings to the role a valuable balance of skill, experience, and familiarity with PNP constitution and customs, which will augur well for the party's rebuilding thrust,” the PNP said.

Her appointment as legal advisor follows the appointment of Kisha Anderson as the party's treasurer.

Party leader Mark Golding welcomed the appointment of a second highly competent woman to a powerful party position in as many weeks.

“Aloun exemplifies stability, competence, and wisdom. The insight she brings to the role will certainly assist our efforts at working through any technical decisions the party may face in the coming months,” Golding said.

“These appointments are clear indications that the PNP is broadening the range of talent within its leadership ranks, and is intentionally focused on achieving a balance of competence, experience and gender,” the statement noted.

The PNP said it is undergoing a process of recruitment and restructuring which will lay a strong foundation for the future.