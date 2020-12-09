PNP appoints new treasurer to replace Hanna
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) says it has appointed Kisha Anderson as the party's treasurer.
Anderson has a 23-year career in the financial sector, which includes country head for JMMB Group, and CEO of JMMB Investments.
She also holds a degree from the University of the West Indies and certifications from Harvard Business School, the University of North Carolina, and other academic institutions in the United States and Jamaica.
“The PNP is commencing a period of renewal and rebuilding which involves attracting fresh talent at all levels of the party,” said president Mark Golding.
“It is important that we develop an efficient team to modernise the approach to political management, and Ms Anderson's recruitment from the private sector indicates the priority we place on managing the PNP's financial affairs at this critical juncture.”
Anderson expressed excitement at the invitation to serve.
“I was raised in a family with three generations of PNP activists, so I welcome the opportunity to take the baton for my generation and contribute, through the party, to giving public service,” she said.
Anderson replaces Lisa Hanna, who resigned from the post in November.
