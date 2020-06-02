PNP approves all candidates for upcoming elections
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The executive committee of the People's National Party (PNP) has deliberated and approved its final four candidates to complete the slate of all 63 candidates for the next general election.
The four candidates approved are Raymond Pryce for St Catherine East Central; Keith Brown for St Ann North East; Donald Jackson for Manchester North East; and George Hamilton for St James North West.
At a meeting last night, the party's General Secretary, Julian Robinson said, "I am pleased that we now formally have all 63 candidates in place for the elections; 80 per cent of which have been in place for the last 18-24 months. We are focused on preparing ourselves for the upcoming elections."
The executive also took the decisions that party groups will have until June 30, 2020, to submit their Annual General Meeting forms and other supporting documents.
The party also postponed all divisional, constituency and regional conferences due to the restrictions on public gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The next meeting of the Parliamentary group is set for Monday, June 8.
