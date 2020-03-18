PNP 'assassinated' $67-b Rooms on the Beach investment, says Shahine Robinson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Labour Minister and Member of Parliament for North East St Ann, Shahine Robinson, has accused the People's National Party (PNP) of “assassinating” the potential $67 billion investment for the Rooms-on-the-Beach investment in Ocho Rios.

“The recent news related to the withdrawal of the Palace Resorts Group from their planned J$67 billion investment to develop the Rooms Property and adjacent parcels along with the wider Ocho Rios area is a devastating blow to the people of North East St Ann, and indeed the wider parish,” Robinson said.



“I further note with great disturbance that Palace Resorts noted that false 'political commentary' damaging to their brand and reputation had triggered this withdrawal.”

The Mexico-based Palace Resorts withdrew from the deal to purchase the Ocho Rios land and construct a resort because of the controversy which surrounded the sale price of the property and insinuations that it was a corrupt deal.

“Whilst we were engaged in preparation for the construction of the hotel, it came to our attention, much to our displeasure, that our name and brand were subject to political discussions, inimical to our reputation, in which sufficient care had not been taken to ascertain all the facts surrounding our negotiations with the UDC,” the company said in a recent letter signed by its Executive Vice-President Gibran Chapur Dajer.

The project was subject to criticisms of corruption from the PNP and accusations that Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Daryl Vaz, meddled in the negotiations between Palace and the Urban Development Corporation [UDC] to close the sale below market value.

“Unfortunately we cannot say this investment died of natural causes, its death was a targeted assassination by the PNP,” Robinson declared today.

“Through vulgar political jabs, and desperation for power the PNP hurt the lives and pockets of the people of St Ann, they will however never hurt our spirit,” she added.

According to Robinson, the investment represented to many in North East St Ann the catalyst toward them achieving their hopes and dreams. “There was indeed an expectation of significant job creation, starting in the near future, as the initial phase of the project was slated to commence in weeks”

She argued that the withdrawal comes against the back drop of the fallout already being experience in St Ann because of the Coronavirus. “The fall off in cruise visitors has had a debilitating effect on the lives of many locals who service this industry with transportation, at attractions, and who sell craft.”