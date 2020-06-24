PNP calling for removal of GCT on tablets, computer devices

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party spokesman on technology, Julian Robinson is calling on the Government to remove the General Consumption Tax (GCT) on tablets and computer devices to make them more affordable to parents ahead of the reopening of schools.

According to a statement from Robinson the removal of GCT would allow children to have greater access to online education from home.

“Many students who do not have computers or tablets at home, nor appropriate Internet access have simply been left behind,” he said.

"My own estimate from the feedback I have received is that over 50 per cent of our students had no access to online education during this period. The Ministry of Education must conduct an in-depth assessment to determine the extent of the regression and put in place appropriate measures to correct this," Robinson told the House of Representatives yesterday.

He called on the Government to find solutions to assist students across the island who have no access to the Internet during the COVID-19 induced school closure.

“The government's failure to deliver tablets to the nation's schools over the past four years, under the established Tablet in Schools Programme, is a signal act of gross mismanagement and dereliction of duty,” the spokesman said.

According to Robinson the Government's delay has left a large number of the student population without access to “an essential tool of education in the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

"One of the greatest manifestations of bad and poor management is that the JLP Administration is yet to deliver one new tablet device to a student, having been in office for almost 4 ½ years. He said the government's inability to deliver the devices is equivalent to a gross dereliction of duty to the young people of this country," Robinson said.

"Do we know how much we have set back our progress to digital inclusion and reducing the digital divide?" Robinson asked.

The spokesman said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed significant inequalities, particularly in the educational sector.

He also noted that once schools resume in September, students may be required to do a combination of in school and at home online learning.