PNP calls for extradition of those named in Petrojam report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) is calling for expeditious and persistent pursuit of those the Integrity Commission in its report on PetroJam referred to prosecutorial agencies.

To that end, the party said the relevant agencies should use the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to request, if necessary, the extradition of those accused who reside in overseas jurisdictions.

“Let the chips fall where they may; this government has been operating as if taxpayers' money is their personal funds to do with as they please, while critical public services such as the police force, the public hospitals and too many of our schools cannot find basic resources to improve the quality of service to our people,” PNP general secretary and Shadow Minister of Technology Julian Robinson said.

The 215-page report on the nation's sole oil refinery recites a litany of administrative and other breaches by the former minister and 15 other appointees, functionaries and Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) activists.

In addition, the commission said Dr Wheatly was less than truthful in his representations to the commission and that he mislead the commission during the investigation.

The PNP said it noted that several "big-ticket items", including improper use of the emergency and direct contract facility in breach of the government's procurement guidelines, and the Vacuum Distillation Unit Project were not mentioned in the report.

The party said it hoped the commission will be able to examine those issues and provide additional information to the public.

The general secretary also said the party was disappointed in the prime minister's appointment of Ike Johnson to the Chris Zacca-led Petrojam Review Committee. Robinson said Johnson was involved in aspects of decision-making at PetroJam under the former minister.

The party further called on the prime minister to ensure that "appropriate legislative, regulatory and policy changes, as well as changes recommended by the Integrity Committee", are implemented forthwith, "to ensure there is no repetition of the scandalous behaviour by so many in the political and state apparatus in the shameful behaviour at Petrojam".