PNP calls for probe into reopening of ballot boxes in Clarendon ahead of recount

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) today called for an urgent investigation into the reopening of ballot boxes by the local representatives of the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) in North Western Clarendon and the “apparent tampering with the contents” ahead of the magisterial recount scheduled for next week.

According to the PNP, its candidate Richard Azan was advised earlier today that he needed to attend the EOJ office to witness the replacement of contents into the boxes.

“This is very unusual ahead of the magisterial recount, and particularly so where the constituency recorded an equally unusual 1,107 rejected ballots in last week's general election,” the PNP said in a statement.

In the final count on election night, the Jamaica Labour Party's Phillip Henriques was said to have polled 83 votes more than PNP's Richard Azan.

The PNP said the matter must be thoroughly investigated and the democratic process secured.

According to PNP General Secretary, Julian Robinson, the magisterial recount may have been compromised and “this unusual occurrence is a very serious matter that demands urgent attention and resolution in the event that it is the work of anyone who would seek to interfere with the will of the people for their own purposes.”