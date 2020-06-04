PNP calls for registry of needs for disabled people in crime-torn areas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on Youth, Gender Affairs, Entertainment, and Sports, Denise Daley says the Government must work with the Combined Disabilities Association and trained social workers to ascertain the needs and conditions of disabled and vulnerable people who reside in crime-torn communities.

Daley's call comes after the death of disabled August Town resident Susan Bogle, who was killed during a joint military/police operation in the community last week.

The spokesperson said Bogle's death “has once again thrown the spotlight on the tenuous and vulnerable existence of some members of the disabled community, especially in the face of rising crime and the economic hardship, intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Daley called for the investigation must be thorough and speedy.

In the meantime she said the Government must establish a programme of care for disabled and vulnerable Jamaicans.

“We cannot afford for any other person, especially those in vulnerable situations like Ms Bogle, to be caught in the middle of a crossfire, and can do nothing more than sit and hope that they will survive,” Daley said.

She called on the Government to “do all that is necessary to ensure the protection of all its citizens, especially its most vulnerable.”

“Anecdotal evidence suggests that some persons, who require special care, reside in the crime-torn area of August Town and adjoining communities and a crime plan to protect the citizenry, especially the most vulnerable, needs to be developed urgently,” Daley said.

The spokesperson also noted that she is concerned for persons travelling to the Mona Rehab, and the other nearby hospital facilities close to the areas of unrest which should be considered in any future crime reduction plan for the area.

“While I am very skeptical about the report provided in regard to the circumstances of Ms Bogle's death, this country cannot afford a repeat of such a killing,” she said.