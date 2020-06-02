PNP calls for thorough and transparent investigation into Susan Bogle's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party's (PNP) spokesman on national security, Fitz Jackson, says Susan Bogle's death adds to a number of incidents where citizens have either been injured or killed in their homes by members of the security forces.

Bogle, a disabled woman, was killed at her home in August Town, St Andrew last week, in an incident involving a joint police/military team.

“Going forward, the Andrew Holness-led government must ensure that state agencies, such as the security forces, when deployed in communities to assist in corrective activities, should do so within the ambit of established guidelines and duties based on training standards,” Jackson said in a statement.

He added that the investigation into the security forces' role in Bogle's death must be thorough and transparent.

“So that at the end of the day, the necessary action can be taken to mitigate against another such incident,” the spokesman said.

“I am also using the opportunity to call on the Government to ensure that the operations of the security apparatus, when deployed in communities such as August Town, during this time of grave uncertainty, are focused primarily on the preservation of life despite the challenges encountered,” he added.

“We cannot condone acts of violence against innocent, law-abiding citizens, especially our most vulnerable, the elderly and citizens with disabilities,” Jackson said.

“The protection of all citizens must be the aim, action and guaranteed outcome of all engagements by the security forces, especially as they interact with those who are vulnerable.”