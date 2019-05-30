PNP calls on PM to stop mining in Cockpit Country
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition People's National Party (PNP) Spokesperson on land and the environment, Senator Sophia Fraser-Binns is calling on the Prime Minister Andrew Holness-led administration to stop mining activities taking place in the Cockpit Country.
Binns, in a statement this afternoon, said the Opposition is dismayed and disappointed at the decision of Holness' administration to allow the Noranda Bauxite Company to mine in sections of the Cockpit country, and is especially aggrieved by the lack of consultation with the Southern Trelawny Environment Agency and other stakeholders before making the decision and announcement.
Senator Fraser-Binns noted that the Cockpit country has always been a protected area and any decision which would render its protection null and void requires widespread consultation with stakeholder groupings involved in the protection of the environment in Jamaica.
The shadow minister argued that the manner in which the decision was taken lacks transparency and is an affront to the prime minister's own stated commitment to be transparent, new and different.
Fraser-Binns is therefore, calling on the government to reverse its decision forthwith and to prevent any mobilisation of equipment and personnel in the area to initiate destructive activities in the environment of the Cockpit country.
“The delicate ecosystem and rare endemic species will irreversibly be destroyed for the sake of commercial profits,” she said.
She is urging Holness, who has portfolio responsibility, to put the brakes on the project immediately because “this generation and every generation that follow will hold him responsible for the decision to destroy and oversee the eventual destruction of this area of natural beauty.”
