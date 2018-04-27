PNP candidate claims outsiders attempted to vote in Yallahs by-election
YALLAHS, St Thomas — People's National Party (PNP) candidate for the Yallahs division Constantine Bogle is alleging that at least two Jamaica Labour Party(JLP) supporters have attempted to vote under fictitious names in today's by-election.
According to Bogle, individuals are leaving other parishes to vote I'm the division.
“It was reported to me that they attempted to vote in another person's name. I am wondering why they are not arrested," Bogle said.
He also complained about a “bus load of supporters” who came from other parishes to support the JLP candidate.
However, Bogle could not prove that the supporters were there to vote.
When OBSERVER ONLINE contacted the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), it said it had not receive any such reports.
The ballots are set to be counted shortly at the town's courthouse.
Bogle, who lost the November 2016, local government election to Jamaica Labour Party's Dean Jones is seeking to come out the victor against the JLP's candidate John Lee.
The seat became vacant after former JLP Councillor Dean Jones was disqualified, following a ruling by the Supreme Court.
According to the High Court, Jones' disqualification was on the grounds that, at the time of the November 2016 local government elections, he was a civil servant.
There are 9,145 people registered to vote in the Yallahs division.
Racquel Porter
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy