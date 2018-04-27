PNP candidate claims outsiders attempted to vote in Yallahs by-election

YALLAHS, St Thomas — People's National Party (PNP) candidate for the Yallahs division Constantine Bogle is alleging that at least two Jamaica Labour Party(JLP) supporters have attempted to vote under fictitious names in today's by-election.



According to Bogle, individuals are leaving other parishes to vote I'm the division.



“It was reported to me that they attempted to vote in another person's name. I am wondering why they are not arrested," Bogle said.



He also complained about a “bus load of supporters” who came from other parishes to support the JLP candidate.



However, Bogle could not prove that the supporters were there to vote.



When OBSERVER ONLINE contacted the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ), it said it had not receive any such reports.



The ballots are set to be counted shortly at the town's courthouse.



Bogle, who lost the November 2016, local government election to Jamaica Labour Party's Dean Jones is seeking to come out the victor against the JLP's candidate John Lee.



The seat became vacant after former JLP Councillor Dean Jones was disqualified, following a ruling by the Supreme Court.



According to the High Court, Jones' disqualification was on the grounds that, at the time of the November 2016 local government elections, he was a civil servant.



There are 9,145 people registered to vote in the Yallahs division.



Racquel Porter