PNP chairman clarifies position on SOE/Banking Services Bill
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Chairman of the People’s National Party (PNP), Fitz Jackson, says reports of a “marriage” between a further extension of the States of Emergency and the passage of the Opposition’s tabled Banking Services Act is inaccurate.
Jackson said he was approached by reporters, who were interested in his plans for bringing the Bill back on top of the parliamentary agenda.
According to Jackson, one reporter suggested a possible "marriage". He emphasised that this idea has not been proposed as a considered approach for the party, as it was never discussed internally by the PNP parliamentary group or leadership of the party.
In a statement released today, Jackson said the Banking Services Bill is “extremely important to bringing relief to Jamaicans from high banking fees.”
The PNP chairman said he will continue to pursue its passage in Parliament, for which some government members have expressed support in private.
He also noted that the opposition would continue to push for the new Banking Services law in 2020 as banking fees were totalling billions of dollars each year from account holders.
“With the push towards using electronic payments and lessen the risk of carrying around cash, the fees had become burdensome particularly to low wage earners, who have now lost to the banks the benefit of the higher income tax threshold,” Jackson said.
He assured Jamaicans, including the business sector, that the SOE extension in January would be considered in the normal way by examining its benefit to curbing the runaway murders and shooting incidents.
