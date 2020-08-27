PNP committed to land, home ownership promise - Phillips

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the People's National Party (PNP) Peter Phillips says he is excited about the work his party will do in relation to land and home ownership, should it win the September 3 general election.

He was speaking earlier today during the party's digital press conference dubbed “Building Your Wealthy Jamaica”.

Phillips said he believes home ownership is the foundation of the stakeholder society which, he said “is at the heart of all well-run countries".

“People must feel that they have a stake in the country where they live,” he noted.

Phillips said that the PNP's commitment to providing at least 30,000 land titles a year is a bankable promise.

He noted that should the PNP form the next Government it would table amendments to the relevant laws that would make the commitment feasible. He added the party would ensure that the National Housing Trust plays its role in providing better access to housing.

“Providing the basics for those 700,000 families who live in so-called informal settlements is going to be critical to creating crime free and harmonious society where people feel that they can step up in life,” Phillips said.