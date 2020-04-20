PNP concerned about COVID-19 testing of Alorica workers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says it is deeply concerned about reports that workers from business process outsourcing (BPO) company, Alorica, who were told to report to the company's Portmore, St Catherine location for testing, were turned away without being tested due to a shortage of testing kits.

Alorica became the centre of attention after a number of its workers tested positive for COVID-19. The Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) has confirmed a total of 84 cases at the facility so far with a number of test results still pending.

The cluster of cases resulted in the closure of the call centre and a lockdown of the entire parish.

The South Eastern Regional Health Authority (SERHA), last Friday issued a call for all Alorica workers who were stationed at the said location to report to the facility for testing.

Opposition spokesman on health, Dr Morais Guy said the events which unfold last Friday “demonstrated a complete disregard for the safety of the workers and the public at large.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness showed no concern regarding the potential of contamination and the spread by the workers as they travelled in public transportation, possibly being in contact with many other persons from all walks of life, and to be told to return on that journey without being tested.”

The spokesman said the MoHW staff should have anticipated the number of workers involved in the testing and should have been prepared with the adequate amount of kits to conduct a fulsome testing exercise.

Guy said, considering the ever present threat of community spread of the virus, what happened on Friday was totally unacceptable.

“Better coordination should have been done on the part of the ministry,” he said.

Guy called on the Government and Alorica to provide transportation for workers to designated testing facilities in order to limit the potential public exposure.

“We live in an age where communication is much easier and having issued the notice for the workers to present themselves for testing, the least the ministry could have done was to make the adequate preparations by ensuring that the required number of kits was available,” he said.

He added that, “at the point when the sampling kits were running low, the matter could have been escalated to replenish the supply to avoid turning the workers away.”

He said the images of the workers at the gate of the facility appealing for help and expressing their willingness to be tested to no avail, is a source of sadness because no one wants to be affected by this deadly virus.

“The whole affair is distasteful and gives the impression that the Government is not taking the testing and contact tracing seriously, and is seemingly haphazard and reactive in its attitude,” the spokesman said.

“Assuming that some of these workers are positive for COVID-19, how many would have passed this disease unwittingly to their fellow travellers who would next transmit the virus to their friends and families?”

Dr Guy said “this is not the time to be tinkering with the lives of our Jamaican citizens.”

He called on the Government to act in a responsible and well thought out manner as the country moves through the COVID-19 crisis.

“There is enough body of knowledge within our own Jamaican scientific community to plan and execute operations such as this without courting disaster,” Guy said.